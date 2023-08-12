Readers determined winners of Food categories for Union County Weekly’s 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice campaign.
Asian Food: Takara Sushi & Steakhouse
This cozy Monroe restaurant specializes in Japanese food. The hibachi steak and chicken as well as the sushi are popular.
2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe
Bakery: Virtuoso Breadworks
Lauren and Ben Kallenbach each have a history of working with bread around the world. At Virtuoso Breadworks, they specialize in sourdough breads and create fun pastries and creative cookies.
205 Salem St., Waxhaw
Barbecue: The Smoke Pit
The Smoke Pit has been smoking meat since 2017. Tim Shropshire recently said The Smoke Pit served the best smoked wings he ever had, prompting the comedian to run around the parking lot in bliss.
1507 W. Roosevelt Road, Monroe
Breakfast: Stacks Kitchen
Breakfast is available all day at Stacks Kitchen. The menu has several varieties of French toast, bendicts, omelets, pancakes, sandwiches, skillets and waffles to choose from.
1315 N. Broome St, Waxhaw
Burger: Duke's Grill
Duke’s Grill has been a destination for foodies since 1951. The grill regularly appears on Best Burgers lists for North Carolina.
1114 Concord Ave., Monroe
Caterer: Spiro's Hilltop Fish Fare and Steakhouse
Spiro's Hilltop Fish Fare and Steakhouse has several catering options to serve everything from fish fries and cookouts to corporate gatherings. Some of the options include classic pastas, downhome favorites and party platters.
1602 E. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe
Cupcake: Mainely Cupcakes
Cassandra Tindell creates jaw-dropping cakes and mouth-watering cupcakes. Her culinary creations are true works of art. Her company, Mainely Cupcakes, has been in business since 201.
Date Night: Emmet's Social Table
Emmet's Social Table celebrated its fifth anniversary in March. It has the ingredients for a fun date, such as elevated small plates, signature cocktails and a unique vibe.
401 E. South Main St., Waxhaw
Food Truck: Mi Casa Taco Truck
This bright food truck attracts people in search of authentic Mexican food. A repeat winner of Best Food Truck, Mi Casa Taco Truck, serves tacos, burritos, quesadillas, sopes, huaraches and other dishes.
13901 E. Independence Blvd., Indian Trail
Ice Cream: Waxhaw Creamery
Waxhaw Creamery has won Best Ice Cream for the sixth year in a row. The ice cream is so popular here that people are willing to stand in line to get a scoop.
109 E. North Main St., Waxhaw
Italian Food: Mia Famiglia Restaurant and Pizzeria
Mia Famiglia Restaurant and Pizzeria has been serving up quality Italian food for 11 years. Readers have recognized the restaurant for Best Italian Food as well as Munch Madness winner (2021).
7870 Idlewild Road, Indian Trail
Lunch Spot: East Frank Superette and Kitchen
East Frank Superette, which has previously won awards for Best Sandwich Shop, offers a nice selection of sandwiches and wraps like the Big Ugly Baby Meatloaf Sandwich and the Harry S. Trueben.
209 E. Franklin St., Monroe
eastfranksuperetteandkitchen.com
Mexican Food: El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
El Vallarta has locations in Concord, Marshville, Monroe and Waxhaw. The Waxhaw location gets high marks for its authentic Mexican food and service.
1201 N. Broome St., Waxhaw
Outdoor Dining: Franklin Court Grille
The spacious outdoor courtyard at Franklin Court Grille makes for memorable evenings on summer nights, especially when there is live music playing.
232 E. Franklin St., Monroe
Pizza: The Exchange Pizza Depot
The Exchange Pizza Depot expanded beyond Matthews last year to a spot in Downtown Monroe. The take-out restaurant specializes in Neapolitan pizza. It can get creative with entries like the Pickle-Ickle-Ickle Pizza.
217 N. Hayne St., Monroe
Sandwich Shop: Flav's Coffee & Italian Market
Flav's Coffee & Italian Market sells premium Italian paninis, such as The Americano, The South Beach and The Vinny as well as the ingredients to construct your own at home.
5719 W. U.S. 74, Indian Trail
Seafood: Mayfair Seafood
Mayfair Seafood has been presenting enticing catches since 1991. The menu consists of fried fish platters, tacos, crab cakes and seafood sandwiches.
2568 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe
Steakhouse: LongHorn Steakhouse
Western Union County residents have the option of going west to the Longhorn Steakhouse on U.S. 74 in Matthews or east to the one at Monroe Crossing in Monroe.
9950 E. Independence Blvd. Matthews
2117 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe
Sushi: Takara Sushi & Steakhouse
This marks the second award won in 2023 by Takara Sushi & Steakhouse, which also won Best Asian Food.
2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe
Vegan/Vegetarian: East Frank Superette and Kitchen
East Frank Superette is not a vegan restaurant but readers appreciate the available options as well as the flexibility to customize items on the menu, such as the Banh You or Evil Cheese Steak sandwiches, as vegan dishes.
209 E. Franklin St., Monroe
eastfranksuperetteandkitchen.com
Wings: Fox's Alley Bowling Bar & Grill
Fox's Alley Bowling Bar & Grill scores strike after strike with readers when it comes to the wings. There's so many flavors like Mango Habanero, Golden Buffalo, Caribbean Citrus Dry Rub and Carolina Gold.
1901 Skyway Drive, Monroe
