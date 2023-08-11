Art, music, theater and history are all rolled into the Entertainment section of Union County Weekly's 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice awards.
Here are this year's winners:
• Art Gallery: 47K Marketplace
Carol Benston, Geoff Butler, Kitty Hardee, Ann Marie and Jennifer C. Pierstorff are some of the artists that have showcased work at 47K Marketplace. More than 60 artisans can be found in the boutique and gallery.
308 W. Windsor St., Monroe
• Community Theater: Lanti Performing Arts
Lanti Performing Arts is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Pedro and Sarah Lantigua and their team strive for youth to be valued, creative, confident, excellent and themselves as they learn music and theater. Upcoming productions include “Peter Pan Jr.” and “Anastasia.”
323 Unionville-Indian Trail Road W., Indian Trail
• Event Venue: Morning Glory Farm
Forget the stuffy banquet hall. Morning Glory Farm serves as a great scenic backdrop for weddings and other gatherings with friends and family. The highlight is a pond surrounded by trees.
6205 Kate Road, Monroe
• Girls Night Out: Creative Share Group
Creative Share Group is not only a women-owned business but the staff knows how to throw a good party. The collective talents of this team can make gatherings more memorable through event decor, creative projects and its signature Body Paint Experience.
323 Unionville Indian Trail Road, Indian Trail
• Historical Site: Union County Historic Courthouse
Built in 1886, the Historic Union County Courthouse showcases Victorian architecture and played host in 1921 to Ferdinand Foch, commander of the Allied Forces during World War I.
300 N. Main St., Monroe
• Influencer: Explore Monroe
Magen McLaughlin launched Explore Union County to promote local businesses. Through video and photography, she showcases all the great things that make this community so vibrant.
Union County
• Live Music Venue: Dowd Center Theatre
Once a movie theater dating back to the 1940s, this restored performing arts venue plays hosts to singers like the Spin Doctors and Ruben Studdard and films like "The Princess Bride" and "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back."
120 S. Main St., Monroe
• Museum: Monroe Science Center
The Monroe Science Center is a recent addition to the city. Children can gain a greater appreciation for science through hands-on exhibits, STEAM labs and other activities.
318 E. Franklin St., Monroe
• Podcast: No More Pie
Every now and then, a winner emerges that our staff is not aware of. If you have any information, email justin@cmgweekly.com and we’ll update this entry.
• TV Personality: Brad Panovich
People turn to Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at WCNC-TV, when there's danger on the horizon. He's the most followed Charlotte meteorologist on social media due to his expertise and his passion for weather.
Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.