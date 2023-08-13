Union County Weekly recently announced companies that won Education categories in our 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice campaign.
• College Preparation Service: EWC College Consulting
Elizabeth West and her team of consultants have experience in college admissions. They can guide students through the process and into the colleges of their dreams. EWC College Consulting has won this award for the third year.
• Day Care: Wonder Academy
Wonder Academy opened three years ago. It offers programming for children 6 weeks to 12 years old. Preschool, after school and tutoring are available.
3309 Faith Church Road., Indian Trail
• Private School: ELM School Of Real Estate
Ericka L. McKnight leads ELM School of School of Real Estate, which offers continuing education classes to real estate agents and entrepreneurs. ELM has won this award four times.
• Summer Camp: Lanti Performing Arts
A leader in music and theater instruction, Lanti Performing Arts offers options for children ages 4 and older. Themes of this year's camp lineup included Acting Adventures, Disney Deluxe, Fantastic Fairytales, Make & Create, Piano Party and Superhero S.T.E.A.M.
323 Unionville-Indian Trail Road W., Indian Trail
• Tutoring Center: Huntington Learning Center
The Weddington location of Huntington Learning Center has won this award five times. The center provides tutoring for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and strategies for acing the ACT, SAT and other standardized tests.
5945 Weddington-Monroe Road, Matthews
huntingtonhelps.com/center/weddington
