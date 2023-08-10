Where can I get a good cup of coffee? How about a glass of wine? Where can I watch the big game? These are questions a lot of newcomers ask when coming into a community. Union County Weekly gets feedback on these questions annually through our Best of the Weeklies readers choice campaign.
Here are the winners for drinking categories.
Bar: Local Logic
Local Logic celebrated its grand opening in February. The Downtown Monroe bar hosts live music and introduces monthly new craft cocktails, such as the Strawberry Coconut Fizz and Hibiscus Paloma.
128 S. Main St., Monroe
Brewery: Southern Range Brewing Co.
Monroe's first craft brewery produces several popular beers, such as Blood Orange Wheat, Carolina Pilsner, Deranged Red and Hopsequences. The brewery hosts live music, food trucks and a cornhole league.
151 S. Stewart St, Monroe
Coffee Shop: Flav's Coffee & Italian Market
The market's namesake, Flavio, is from Italy. Flav's Coffee started out within Dragonfly Boutique but moved to its own location in 2021. It serves Mooresville-based Black Powder Coffee.
5719 W. U.S. 74, Indian Trail
Sports Bar: The Trail House
There are many reasons to visit The Trail House, including a slew of live music performances, trivia nights with Big Pop Trivia and a fun venue to watch college football and other sports.
6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail
Wine Bar: Hilton Vineyard at The Vines
Hilton Vineyard at The Vines offers a place to unwind with refreshing wines like Ice Blackberry, Just Peachy and Strawberry Chocolate, The venue schedules live music, karaoke and food trucks to supplement its wine selection.
3310 Crow Road, Mineral Springs
Union County Weekly will be publishing descriptions of a new set of winners daily from the newspaper’s 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice awards.
