MONROE – Union County received three grants recently from N.C. General Assembly appropriations bills.
The county will use $850,000 grant for Indian Trail-based Cameron’s House of Hope for counseling and academic support for at-risk youth.
Deputy County Manager Michelle Lancaster told commissioners that counseling will specifically “address the trauma associated with the opioid crisis in parents diagnosed with Substance Use Disorder.”
Another $450,000 was earmarked for Union County Veterinarian Services to use on diagnostic and surgical equipment as well as internships, outreach and livestock extension support.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office received $300,000 for whole body security scanning system for the jail, a driving simulator and a portable fingerprint scanner.
