MONROE – Union County is offering SteelPoint an economic development incentive grant of up to $822,500 in hopes of keeping the company in the Stallings area.
SteelPoint, which employs 89 people, has been operating in Union County since 2010.
The trailer manufacturer is considering whether to invest $35 million toward a 100,000-square-foot expansion of its current Beltway Boulevard location as well as the purchase of equipment, according to Ron Mahle, of Monroe-Union County Economic Development.
“This expansion will enable the company to improve efficiency and significantly increase the number of customers they can serve,” Mahle told the Union County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 5.
Mahle pitched the idea of awarding SteelPoint a STEP 4 economic incentive grant of up to $822,500 over five years, beginning in fiscal year 2026. The grant is based on the appraised value of the property each year by the county’s tax office.
Monroe-Union County Economic Development estimates the company will pay $1,029,000 in property taxes over the grant period. The expansion will also create 20 jobs that pay an average of $25 per hour.
Mahle’s office has been discussing the expansion with SteelPoint since last year. He told commissioners that incentives are a factor in the decision to expand in Union County. Commissioners approved the incentives without any discussion.
Manufacturing at a glance
Twenty percent of jobs available in Union County are in manufacturing with about 15,000 people employed in the sector, according to the Monroe-Union County Economic Development Commission’s 2023 Wage Survey.
The survey, created in June, shows that 62% of the manufacturing workforce lives in Union County with more than 70% of those living in the Monroe/Unionville/Fairview area. Stallings/Indian Trail is the only other area with more than 10%.
“Forty percent of the county’s manufacturing workforce” participated in the survey, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.