Union County not only has a strong business community within the city of Monroe but it also has several towns and villages – each with a unique vibe. Some of the areas have bustling downtowns with food, drink and places to hang out. Others are more rural or suburban in nature or rely more on nearby neighborhoods or interstate traffic to succeed.
That’s one of the many reasons why I get so excited to see how the voting shakes out in Union County Weekly’s Best of the Weeklies readers choice awards. You never know who will come out on top.
Union County Weekly is on volume 17 but the Best of the Weeklies tradition dates back to 2016.
Our first readers choice campaign was a joint effort by all three of our weeklies, including South Charlotte Weekly and Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly. In 2017, we expanded the campaign so that each newspaper had its own crop of winners.
In the years that followed, we opened voting up to more types of businesses and worked to make winning more of a unique experience.
Voting is easy. Below you’ll find 11 links. For example, the Food link has 21 categories, including best bakery, barbecue, food truck, ice cream, lunch spot, outdoor dining and sandwich shop. The Professional Services link has 17 categories, including best attorney, bank, cleaning service, event planner, photographer and real estate agent. All you have to do is type in your favorite businesses in the form and hit the submit button.
Once the voting period ends, we’ll count the responses, notify winners and invite them to an informal celebration. We’ll announce winners in the issue before the celebration and publish photos of winners that attended the event afterwards.
While this is a celebration of local business, this whole thing is driven by readers. Thank you for your participation.
With all the explanations out of the way, it’s time to vote!
Voting Categories
• Animals & Pets (Best Boarding Service, Best Groomer)
• Beauty (Best Hair Salon, Best Tattoo Shop)
• Drinking (Best Bar, Best Coffee Shop)
• Education (Best Day Care, Best Private School)
• Entertainment (Best Art Gallery, Best Girls Night Out)
• Food (Best Barbecue, Best Food Truck)
• Health (Best Chiropractor, Best Massage Therapy)
• Home Improvement (Best Heating & Cooling, Best Plumber)
• Professional Services (Best Insurance Agent, Best Real Estate Agent)
• Shopping (Best Antiques, Best Boutique)
• Sports (Best Dance Studio, Best Gym)
