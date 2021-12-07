The Union County Board of Elections opened filing for the 2022 election on Dec. 6, attracting candidates for the Union County Board of Commissioners, Union County Board of Education and other races.

Union County Board of Commissioners

Democrats: N/A

Republicans: Edwin Elam, Terrence J. Glesias, Melissa Merrell, Parker Mills, Dennis Rape, Stony Rushing, Jonathan Thomas, Travis Wilson

Union County Board of Education (At-Large)

Democrats: N/A

Republicans: Jimmy Bention

Union County Board of Education (District 4)

Democrats: N/A

Republicans: Breanne Taylor

Union County Board of Education (District 6)

Democrats: N/A

Republicans: Kathy Heintel

Union County Clerk of Superior Court

Democrats: N/A

Republicans: Wendy Maynard

Union County Sheriff

Democrats: N/A

Republicans: Eddie Cathey

