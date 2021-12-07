The Union County Board of Elections opened filing for the 2022 election on Dec. 6, attracting candidates for the Union County Board of Commissioners, Union County Board of Education and other races.
Union County Board of Commissioners
Democrats: N/A
Republicans: Edwin Elam, Terrence J. Glesias, Melissa Merrell, Parker Mills, Dennis Rape, Stony Rushing, Jonathan Thomas, Travis Wilson
Union County Board of Education (At-Large)
Democrats: N/A
Republicans: Jimmy Bention
Union County Board of Education (District 4)
Democrats: N/A
Republicans: Breanne Taylor
Union County Board of Education (District 6)
Democrats: N/A
Republicans: Kathy Heintel
Union County Clerk of Superior Court
Democrats: N/A
Republicans: Wendy Maynard
Union County Sheriff
Democrats: N/A
Republicans: Eddie Cathey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.