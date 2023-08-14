MONROE – The Union County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to convene Aug. 14 for the first time since Chairman Stony Rushing passed away on Aug. 8.
The meeting starts at 5:15 p.m. – just a few hours after Rushing’s funeral service at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Shiloh Advent Christian Church Cemetery. Rushing died at the age of 51. He had been receiving chemotherapy and transfusions over the past year.
Bishop Osco Gardin Jr., pastor of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, is scheduled to give the opening prayer and moment of silence at the commissioners meeting.
The board will hold a public hearing on compensation for the new land use board, which is a combined planning and adjustment board.
After approving the consent agenda and receiving monthly updates on tax collections, tax refunds and wastewater treatment capacity, the board will go into closed session and recess the meeting until Aug. 21, according to the agenda.
