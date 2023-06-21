Union Academy's Grant honored for outstanding coaching

MONROE – Union Academy Coach Ashley Grant was awarded the Tony Webb Outstanding Coach Award on June 14, at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association annual awards ceremony in Greensboro.
The award recognizes two outstanding coaches annually, one male and one female.
Grant has served as the men’s and women’s cross country coach for 10 years, the men’s and women’s indoor track coach for two years, and the coach of the mid and distance runners for the men’s and women’s track team for four years.
In 2022, the men’s track and field 4x800 relay team won the 1A NCHSAA state championship and placed first in indoor track. The 2023 men’s track and field team won the 1A state championship which included a stellar performance from the men’s 4x400 relay team as well as two individual long distance state championships.
Grant has been a valuable leader at Union Academy and has been an advocate for all athletes, according to Athletic Director Michelle Phifer.
