RALEIGH – The Union Academy softball team (26-4) became the first UA team to win the NCHSAA 1A Softball State Championship on June 3 at N.C. State University.
After losing out in the conference tournament to 2A Mt. Pleasant in the combined 1A/2A Yadkin Valley Conference, the Lady Cardinals went on a six-game winning streak through the state playoffs and then won the championship series 2-0 to end North Duplin’s state championship hopes.
The series began June 2 with a graduation ceremony on the NC State Dail Stadium Field to recognize the UA seniors who were not able to attend graduation with their classmates. The seniors wore their caps and gowns, took a few pictures, and then settled down to the business of winning.
In Game 1, UA defeated North Duplin in a 13-3 win. North Duplin put up a fight in Game 2, but UA closed out the series with a 7-4 win to take the title.
“They left no doubt that we are the best team in 1A softball this season,” Head Coach Darbi Holmes said. “They adopted the ‘winners win’ mentality and left everything they had on the field. Everyone knew their role and did everything they could do to help this team succeed. I couldn't be more proud of them.”
Senior pitcher and University of Evansville commit Gracie Hollingsworth was named Most Valuable Player. Senior Victoria (Tori) Mattison was recognized with the Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award.
