GREENSBORO – Union Academy’s varsity men’s indoor track team earned the NCHSAA Scholar Athlete Award.
In the 2021-22 inaugural season, the team qualified for the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Meet where they placed ninth overall out of 47 teams. The team’s overall unweighted grade point average was 3.6643 with nine of the 11 members having a weighted GPA of 3.5 or higher.
“I am so proud to coach a group of athletes who not only dedicate themselves to the sport of track but also are dedicated to excelling in the classroom,” coach Ashley Grant said. “In this inaugural season, they accomplished their goals athletically with top finishes in the state receiving five medals and now academically as the top scholar athlete team in the state for men’s indoor track.”
A NCHSAA varsity team earns Scholar-Athlete recognition by attaining a 3.1 (unweighted) aggregate GPA for that designated semester in the team division. The school receives a certificate honoring the accomplishment, and each member of the squad also receives a certificate.
“The men’s indoor track team’s recent recognition by the NCHSAA as the top Scholar Athlete Team in the state, across all classifications, puts the emphasis on ‘scholar’ and aligns with our mission at Union Academy,” Athletic Director Michelle Phifer said.
