Union Academy swimmers win medals at state championships

CARY – Union Academy sisters Maddi and Kayda Geyer are on the same high school team for only one year, but they made the best of it by bringing home three state championships between them.
Senior Maddi medaled first in the 200M and the 500 Freestyle while freshman Kayda medaled first in the 100 Breaststroke at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship.
Also bringing home medals was the 200 Medley Relay team of Amelia Lawerence, Kayda Geyer, Maddi Geyer and Mia Matthews (second place) and the 400 Free Relay team of Maddi Geyer, Kayda Geyer, Mia Matthews, and Bell Ferreiea (third place).
“I am beyond proud of everyone," Coach Jennifer Love said. "They have given they're all at each meet and the end results proved it. Watching an athlete grow and find success is one of the biggest blessings of coaching. The winning is great but so are the smiles of happiness after swimming a personal best record. The individual results led to overall team results - it’s a family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.