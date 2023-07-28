RALEIGH – Union Academy 4-H students swept both the junior and senior divisions of the Poultry Judging competition at N.C. State University.
This was their first year competing in the competition.
Aubrey Mekus, Blake Carter, Bella Mitchell, Elizabeth Williams became Senior Division State Champions. Top seniors were Aubrey Mekus, first place; Bella Mitchell, second place; and Elizabeth Williams, third place.
Lacie Alexander, Colton Alexander, Maci Keeter and Levi Carter earned the distinction of Junior Division State Champions. Top juniors were Colton Alexander, first place; Lacie Alexander, third place; Levi Carter, fourth place; Maci Keeter, ninth place.
Students are coached by Michael Alexander, Tessa Burleson and Kaleb Pope.
