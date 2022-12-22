Union Academy star to play softball in college

MONROE – Union Academy softball pitcher Gracie Hollingsworth was all smiles as she signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Evansville (Indiana).
After losing her freshman softball season due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Gracie stacked up incredible stats her sophomore and junior years. As a junior, she was the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference Pitcher of the Year, District 6 Co-Pitcher of the Year, 1A West All State Pitcher of the Year, 1st Team All Observer Player, and UC Pitcher of the Year.
Gracie finished the 2022 season first in the state for strikeouts in 1A and 4th in the state in all divisions. At the plate, Gracie batted .403 with 9 HRs and 37 RBIs.
The UA Softball Team advanced through the third round of the 2022 playoffs. Gracie holds the school record for most strikeouts and home runs.
“Gracie is an incredible athlete but an even better person,” coach Darbi Holmes said. “I am so blessed to be a part of her junior and now senior season. I know she is going to do big things at the University of Evansville. They are getting a good one!”
