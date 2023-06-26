GREENSBORO – The Union Academy Women’s Golf Team received a first place GPA Scholar-Athlete Team Award for its overall team grade point average of 4.0 at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Awards Celebration.
This year’s team placed second at NCHSAA Central Regionals and earned a spot to play in the state championship.
“I am very proud of the team for modeling what it means to be a student-athlete,” head coach Cheyanne Nash said. “They are committed team players as well as outstanding students.”
Nash was named the 2022 Yadkin Valley Golf Coach of the Year.
