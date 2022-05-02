MONROE – The Union Academy Board of Directors has approved a five-year contract extension for Head of School John Marshall.
Marshall has been head of school since July 2020 and has spent much of the past two years leading students and staff through the pandemic while also acclimating to a new school culture.
“I am deeply honored the board has given me this opportunity to serve our great school in this next chapter,” Marshall said. “Despite the immense challenges of the pandemic, UA has grown stronger and more cohesive. I am proud of our staff, especially our teachers: we are pulling together. Teacher retention and parent volunteerism is outstanding, and school field trips and community service projects are again going full force this spring.”
Applications for the 2022-23 school year are at a three-year high. The waiting list exceeds 1,100.
Union Academy has broken ground on a $4 million baseball/softball complex named in honor of former longtime star teacher Ken Stanley who passed away due to COVID. The ballfields will be completed in September.
“As Union County and the surrounding areas continue to grow, UA is poised to remain a K-12 leader as a recognized national school of character with a core mission to develop the whole child,” Board Chair Kevin Sells said.
Marshall is completing his 15th year as a school head and 32nd year in K-12 education.
“In the years ahead, we will double down on what has made us one of the most successful charters in the country,” Marshall said. “We will raise the bar for academic achievement, character development and program innovation. We will continue to inspire families to invest themselves as eager volunteers in school life. More than ever, we will know and love every single child, preparing them for lives of purpose and service.”
