MONROE – Union Academy was awarded the 2021-22 Jack C. Gaster, Jr. Excellence in Athletics Award for the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.
The award is in honor of longtime Albemarle High School football coach, Jack C. Gaster, Jr. for his commitment to high school athletics. The award is presented each year to a team within Albemarle’s conference for outstanding performance during the season. Points are awarded for all sports on the basis how each team finishes within the conference and in the state playoffs.
“Union Academy athletic teams have had an exceptional year in our new 1A/2A split conference. Swim and volleyball along with several other successful teams were instrumental in leading UA,” Phifer said.
Championship seasons by volleyball and an individual state champion in swim were highlights of the 2021-22 season along with conference championships in men's and women’s swim, women’s soccer and women’s track.
“I am very proud of the perseverance our coaches and athletes have shown in our first full year of regular play after the abrupt suspension of athletics in the spring of 2020,” Phifer said. “Their commitment to building successful programs is evident on the field and in the classroom.”
