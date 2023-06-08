MONROE – Union Academy has demonstrated the training and emergency response needed to earn the distinction of being a Project ADAM Heart Safe School.
The recognition was earned during National CPR and AED Awareness Week, which highlights how lives can be saved if more Americans know CPR and how to use an AED.
Project ADAM first came to North Carolina in 2018 when Dr. Jordan Ezekian and Dr. Salim Idriss, of Duke Children’s Hospital, were awarded a Children’s Miracle Network Kids Care Grant to start an affiliate of the national Project ADAM program.
With the help of Idriss, Union Academy’s nursing and athletic staff began seeking the designation by establishing a team and practicing drills to improve their teamwork and response time.
“Union Academy is already equipped with AEDs,” school nurse Maria Owens said. “Many staff have been trained on how to use an AED as well as how to perform CPR, but a formal plan or practice drills hadn't been put together which is required under Project ADAM.”
Dr. Idriss visited the school on June 5 to formally administer drills to ensure the staff met the requirements. Union Academy has 73 staff/coaches fully trained in CPR and the use of an AED. That is 30% of their school and coaching staff. In the upcoming school year, all UA staff will be trained in hands-only CPR.
“Establishing a cardiac response team with practice drills has helped us to become more aware and prepared should a cardiac emergency happen on our campus,” head nurse Paige Harriott said.
Project ADAM began in 1999 in Wisconsin after the death of 17-year-old Adam Lemel, whose heart stopped beating while he was playing basketball. Project ADAM, or Automated Defibrillators in Adam's Memory, trains schools how to handle sudden cardiac arrest emergencies.
The nationwide initiative has saved the lives of more than 200 children, adolescents and adults who went into sudden cardiac arrest. There are 38 Project ADAM-affiliated sites in 29 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.