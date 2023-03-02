MONROE – Union Academy honored the legacy of two beloved coaches Feb. 28 with the opening of the Ken Stanley Memorial Ballpark.
Family, friends, former players and others gathered at the ballpark where the family of Ken Stanley was recognized and presented a framed Cardinals jersey. Stanley passed away in January 2021.
“The fields were in the planning stages when Coach Stanley passed away,” Foundation Board Chair Ray Black said. “Immediately, the idea of naming the ballpark in memory of Ken Stanley was overwhelmingly approved. His love of Union Academy and baseball were well known, and we are glad he will always be remembered.”
Family and friends wore red and white jerseys with the No. 8 under the Stanley name. He was a fan of Cincinnati Reds legend Joe Morgan, who wore No. 8. Stanley even named his daughter Morgan as a tribute.
The family of former middle school baseball coach Scott Moore, who passed away in October 2021, was also recognized with a jersey.
Stanley’s son, Ian, threw the first pitch to Moore’s son, Brett, at the plate. Ian and Brett were both coached by their fathers when they played middle school baseball at Union Academy. Ian graduated in 2012. Brett is a sophomore and players varsity baseball.
Brett later had the opportunity to pitch relief the last three innings of that day’s game to seal the 4-3 victory over Carmel Christian.
Fourth grade student Helen Patterson, daughter of donors Jason and Heather Patterson, threw out the opening pitch on the adjacent softball field. The softball team defeated Anson 5-1 in its first game on that field.
The dedication included a ribbon cutting and tree planting. The Stanley family planted a magnolia tree at the entrance to the park to symbolize strength and magnificence.
“Having a home field for our athletes is a dream come true,” Athletic Director Michelle Phifer said. “There’s a new level of pride in being able to play here on campus in this beautiful facility. We hope our alumni will attend the games and know they helped to build a successful baseball and softball program.”
Statement from the Ken Stanley family
(daughter Morgan Stanley Hendrix and son Ian Stanley)
The dedication of the Ken Stanley Memorial Ballpark in memory of our dad means his legacy will live on through the athletes playing on these fields. He loved coaching baseball and these fields are what he dreamed about for years.
Nothing would have made him happier than walking from his classroom to the baseball field on UA’s campus to support his students. If he was with us today, he would definitely be doing his famous cartwheels as he entered the park on opening day.
We are thankful to the Union Academy Foundation and Union Academy for recognizing the impact our dad had on his students and his players. To all the donors who gave money and time to help build the ballpark, we thank you for not only giving UA’s current and future athletes incredible fields to play on, but for giving us a place to visit and watch a game knowing our dad is remembered and loved.
Statement from the Scott Moore family
(wife Christy, son Brett and daughter Maddie)
Our family is very excited about the opening of the Ken Stanley Memorial Ballpark. Scott loved coaching and would be happy to see the growth of the baseball program and his players.
Today is a great day because Brett is finally playing on a UA home field to honor his dad. Scott would have loved to be here to see his past players run onto the field here on UA’s campus for the first time.
We are grateful to the UA Foundation and Union Academy for remembering Scott’s love and dedication to Cardinal Baseball. Knowing Scott will always be memorialized here makes this a special place for us.
