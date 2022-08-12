MONROE – Three Union Academy students were crowned individual state champions at the State 4-H Livestock Skillathon Contest Championships on July 27 and 28 in Raleigh.
The UA 4-H Livestock Skillathon and Quiz Bowl Teams was comprised of two senior students (age 14-19), two intermediate students (ages 11 to 13) and two junior students (ages 8 to 10).
In the senior division, Aubrey Mekus was recognized as the High Scoring Senior Individual overall while Kaylee Keeter placed fourth overall.
In the intermediate division, Lacie Alexander was the High Scoring Intermediate Individual Overall while Lindsay Van Art placed third overall.
In the junior division, Colton Alexander was the High Scoring Junior Individual overall while Maci Keeter placed second overall.
Students had to correctly identify and classify breeds of livestock, feeds, equipment and meats along with completing Quality Assurance, Animal Health and Genetics problems. They judged classes of hay and wool and evaluated a class of pork hams. Finally, each member took a test on agricultural economics, quality assurance, breeding scenarios, product administration, animal reproduction, animal nutrition, marketing, selection and evaluation, agricultural trends/issues and current events.
