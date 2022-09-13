MONROE – The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association recognized Union Academy’s Michelle Phifer as a Certified Athletic Administrator.
Phifer demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in interscholastic athletic administration.
The process included a thorough evaluation of Phifer’s educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.