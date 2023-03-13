Union Academy 4-H team knows its beef cattle

MONROE – The Union Academy 4-H Livestock Skillathon Team won first, second and third place among middle and high school students recently at the NC State Cattlemen’s Conference in Hickory.
Students had to identify breeds of beef cattle, equipment, feeds and meats along with testing their knowledge on quality assurance, marketing, reproduction, nutrition and animal health through a comprehensive exam.
Lacie Alexander won first place among middle school students, followed by Colton Alexander in second and Maci Keeter in third.
Kaylee Keeter won first place among high school students, followed by Lindsay Van Art in second and Aubrey Mekus in third.
Agriculture teacher Michael Alexander leads the team.
