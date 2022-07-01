Here are winners for Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of shopping:
Best Antiques: Antebellum Marketplace
Best Bookstore: The Book Lady
Best Boutique: Strawberry Chic Boutique
Best Bridal Shop: Dar-Lynn's Bridal & Formal Wear
Best Consignment Store: I’ll Second That Resale & Consignment
Best Gift Shop: The Crystal Shoppe
Best Home Decor: White Barn Marketplace
Best Jewelry Store: Saslow's Jewelers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.