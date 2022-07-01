Here are winners for Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of shopping: 

Best Antiques: Antebellum Marketplace

Best Bookstore: The Book Lady

Best Boutique: Strawberry Chic Boutique

Best Bridal Shop: Dar-Lynn's Bridal & Formal Wear

Best Consignment Store: I’ll Second That Resale & Consignment

Best Gift Shop: The Crystal Shoppe

Best Home Decor: White Barn Marketplace

Best Jewelry Store: Saslow's Jewelers

