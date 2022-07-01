Here are winners for Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of professional services:
Best Attorney: Leitner Bragg & Griffin
Best Bank: State Employees’ Credit Union: Indian Trail
Best Cleaning Service: MaidPro South Charlotte
Best Event Planning: Creative Share Group
Best Florist: August Lily Florist
Best Funeral Home: Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services (Indian Trail)
Best Insurance Agent: Danielle Pennington
Best Mortgage Company: The Stoner Venable Team
Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean
Best Organizational Service: Sage Organizing
Best Photographer: Two Little Monkeys Photography
Best Real Estate Agent: Ericka L. McKnight
Best Real Estate Company: ELM Realty
Best Tax Preparation: Marnie Starnes CPA PC
Best Travel Agency: Laid Back Travels
Best Travel Agent: Jaimee Anderson
Best Wedding Planner: Everyday is a Hollyday
