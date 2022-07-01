Here are winners for Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of professional services: 

Best Attorney: Leitner Bragg & Griffin

Best Bank: State Employees’ Credit Union: Indian Trail

Best Cleaning Service: MaidPro South Charlotte

Best Event Planning: Creative Share Group

Best Florist: August Lily Florist

Best Funeral Home: Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services (Indian Trail)

Best Insurance Agent: Danielle Pennington

Best Mortgage Company: The Stoner Venable Team

Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean

Best Organizational Service: Sage Organizing

Best Photographer: Two Little Monkeys Photography

Best Real Estate Agent: Ericka L. McKnight

Best Real Estate Company: ELM Realty

Best Tax Preparation: Marnie Starnes CPA PC

Best Travel Agency: Laid Back Travels

Best Travel Agent: Jaimee Anderson

Best Wedding Planner: Everyday is a Hollyday

 

