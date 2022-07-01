Here are winners for Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of home:
Best Custom Home Builder: Goodwin Custom Homes
Best Flooring Store: Outlook Flooring
Best General Contractor: Providence Restoration
Best Hardware Store: Ace Hardware Indian Trail
Best Heating & Cooling: Tyson Services Air Conditioning & Heating
Best Interior Design: Foxx Interiors
Best Landscaping Company: Decorative Creations Landscaping
Best Pest Control: Carolina Pest Management
Best Plumber: Building Trust Plumbing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.