Here are winners for Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of home:

Best Custom Home Builder: Goodwin Custom Homes

Best Flooring Store: Outlook Flooring

Best General Contractor: Providence Restoration

Best Hardware Store: Ace Hardware Indian Trail

Best Heating & Cooling: Tyson Services Air Conditioning & Heating

Best Interior Design: Foxx Interiors

Best Landscaping Company: Decorative Creations Landscaping

Best Pest Control: Carolina Pest Management

Best Plumber: Building Trust Plumbing

