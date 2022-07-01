Here are winners for Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of health:

Best Chiropractor: Carolinas Chiropractic and Spinal Rehab

Best Cosmetic Surgeon: Dr. Scott's Restorative Health Center

Best Dentist: Pleasant Plains Dental

Best Dermatologist: Dermatology Care of Charlotte

Best Eye Care Provider: Premier Family Eye Care

Best General Practitioner: Atrium Health Primary Care Wesley Chapel Family Medicine

Best Home Health: Home Instead

Best Hospital: Atrium Health Union

Best Massage Therapy: Massage Envy (Indian Trail)

Best Orthodontist: Murdock Orthodontics

Best Over 55 Community: Woodridge Assisted Living

Best Pediatrician: Dr. Mary Louise Lindsay-Barber

Best Supplement Store: The Vitamin Shoppe 

Best Urgent Care: Family Urgent Care

Best Weightloss Facility: Curves (Indian Trail)

Best Women’s Health Care: Dr. Philomena Giuseppina Salvemini

