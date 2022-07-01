Here are winners for Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of health:
Best Chiropractor: Carolinas Chiropractic and Spinal Rehab
Best Cosmetic Surgeon: Dr. Scott's Restorative Health Center
Best Dentist: Pleasant Plains Dental
Best Dermatologist: Dermatology Care of Charlotte
Best Eye Care Provider: Premier Family Eye Care
Best General Practitioner: Atrium Health Primary Care Wesley Chapel Family Medicine
Best Home Health: Home Instead
Best Hospital: Atrium Health Union
Best Massage Therapy: Massage Envy (Indian Trail)
Best Orthodontist: Murdock Orthodontics
Best Over 55 Community: Woodridge Assisted Living
Best Pediatrician: Dr. Mary Louise Lindsay-Barber
Best Supplement Store: The Vitamin Shoppe
Best Urgent Care: Family Urgent Care
Best Weightloss Facility: Curves (Indian Trail)
Best Women’s Health Care: Dr. Philomena Giuseppina Salvemini
