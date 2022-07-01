Here are winners for Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of food:
Best Asian Food: Asian Grill
Best Bakery: Cinnaholic (Indian Trail)
Best Barbecue: The Smoke Pit
Best Breakfast: Stacks Kitchen
Best Burger: Duke’s Grill
Best Caterer: Capricci’s True Italian
Best Cupcake: The Cupcake Queen
Best Date Night: Maxwell’s Tavern
Best Food Truck: Mi Casa
Best Ice Cream: Waxhaw Creamery
Best Italian Food: Mia Famiglia Restaurant and Pizzeria
Best Lunch Spot: Taqueria La Unica
Best Mexican Food: Charanda Authentic Mexican Eatery
Best Outdoor Dining: Tap and Vine
Best Pizza: New York Pizza & Pasta
Best Sandwich Shop: Sileo's NY Deli & Desserts
Best Seafood: Hilltop Fish Fare & Steakhouse
Best Steakhouse: LongHorn Steakhouse
Best Sushi: Mr. Tokyo (Monroe)
Best Vegan/Vegetarian: East Frank Superette and Kitchen
Best Wings: Fox's Alley Bowling Bar & Grill
