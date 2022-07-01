Here are winners for Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of food:

Best Asian Food: Asian Grill

Best Bakery: Cinnaholic (Indian Trail)

Best Barbecue: The Smoke Pit

Best Breakfast: Stacks Kitchen

Best Burger: Duke’s Grill

Best Caterer: Capricci’s True Italian

Best Cupcake: The Cupcake Queen

Best Date Night: Maxwell’s Tavern

Best Food Truck: Mi Casa

Best Ice Cream: Waxhaw Creamery

Best Italian Food: Mia Famiglia Restaurant and Pizzeria

Best Lunch Spot: Taqueria La Unica

Best Mexican Food: Charanda Authentic Mexican Eatery

Best Outdoor Dining: Tap and Vine

Best Pizza: New York Pizza & Pasta

Best Sandwich Shop: Sileo's NY Deli & Desserts

Best Seafood: Hilltop Fish Fare & Steakhouse

Best Steakhouse: LongHorn Steakhouse

Best Sushi: Mr. Tokyo (Monroe)

Best Vegan/Vegetarian: East Frank Superette and Kitchen

Best Wings: Fox's Alley Bowling Bar & Grill

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.