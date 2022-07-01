Here are winners for Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of entertainment:

Best Art Gallery: 47K Marketplace

Best Community Theater: Lanti Performing Arts

Best Event Venue: Aw Shucks Farms

Best Girls Night Out: Creative Share Group

Best Historical Site: Dowd Center Theatre

Best Influencer: Steven Furtick

Best Live Music Venue: Moochies Tavern

Best Museum: Museum of the Alphabet

Best Podcast: The Journey Expressed

Best TV Personality: Brad Panovich (WCNC)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.