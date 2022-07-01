Here are winners for Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of entertainment:
Best Art Gallery: 47K Marketplace
Best Community Theater: Lanti Performing Arts
Best Event Venue: Aw Shucks Farms
Best Girls Night Out: Creative Share Group
Best Historical Site: Dowd Center Theatre
Best Influencer: Steven Furtick
Best Live Music Venue: Moochies Tavern
Best Museum: Museum of the Alphabet
Best Podcast: The Journey Expressed
Best TV Personality: Brad Panovich (WCNC)
