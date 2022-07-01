Here are winners for Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of drink:
Best Bar: Mary O'Neill's Irish Pub
Best Brewery: The DreamChaser's Brewery
Best Coffee Shop: Crossroads Coffee House
Best Sports Bar: The Trail House
Best Wine Bar: Tap and Vine
