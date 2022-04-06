MONROE – Superintendent Andrew Houlihan describes Union County Public Schools as the highest performing district in the state. He told school board April 7 members that to sustain high performance requires appropriate funding at the federal, state and local levels.
UCPS is requesting $147 million from the county, which includes $124 million for operations and $23 million for capital, according to Chief Financial Officer Shana McLamb.
“Moving toward post-pandemic and recovery of academic learning loss, UCPS is committed to ensuring our students and staff have the resources they need to be successful,” Houlihan said. “We must also remain competitive when it comes to compensation, benefits and other employee recruitment and retention strategies.”
Houlihan’s remarks about being competitive related to neighboring school districts, but the superintendent later said staying competitive with the county may be a bigger issue that needs to be worked through.
School board member Kathy Heintel, who was critical of Union County over the funding of staff supplements, said UCPS is losing employees to the county because the government pays more.
Member Gary Sides said that school and government staff should be paid on a level playing field.
Some of the priorities in the budget include retaining experienced staff, including assistant principals, who haven’t received an increase since 2014 as well as bringing middle school sports in-house.
UCPS is requesting a joint meeting with county commissioners later this month
In other board news:
• Weddington High School senior Daaniya Ranna received the John H. Crowder award.
• Corrine Colon, a teacher at Parkwood High School, and Christine Skrutowski, a district nurse supervisor, were recognized as UCPS influencers.
• School board member Gary Sides wanted UCPS to begin reaching out to volunteers to launch a local Special Olympics event. Colleagues were supportive but didn't take action due to questions about how a district-initiated event would affect regional and state efforts.
