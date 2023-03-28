MONROE – Union County Public Schools has recognized five finalists for 2023-24 Assistant Principal of the Year.
Finalists are as follows:
• Jamee Giers, Walter Bickett Elementary
• Shane Ferron, Cuthbertson Middle
• Debbie Mayer, Sun Valley High
• Emily Culberson, Indian Trail Elementary
• Mari McTamney, Antioch Elementary
The winner will be announced May 4 during an awards program.
“We are thrilled to recognize these exceptional assistant principals for their hard work and dedication,” Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said. “Their contributions to our schools and communities are truly remarkable, and we are proud to have them as members of our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.