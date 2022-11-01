MONROE – Union County Public Schools named Piedmont Middle School’s Cassie Eley as the district’s 2022-23 Principal of the Year
Piedmont Middle School students and educators packed the gymnasium on Oct. 31 for the announcement. Eley was surprised to hear a drumline playing and see people clapping when she stepped through the doors. She was led to center court as Superintendent Andrew Houlihan declared her the Principal of the Year.
Senior leaders and members of the Board of Education joined the superintendent in presenting her with balloons and flowers. The Union County Education Foundation awarded her $1,000 for the school and $1,000 for personal use.
"Friday, I got an invitation to be at the central office building for a Monday morning meeting,” Elay said. “Before I left, my staff were acting a little weird and a few things seemed a bit off. When I got to the meeting, Dr. Jones threw me off. I was more than surprised when we arrived back at school.”
Dr. Eley's husband and son were also present. She had many emotions after taking a brief moment to reflect.
"I'm honored,” Eley said. “I have colleagues in this district that keep me going and are my support system. That's what sets UCPS apart, the support.
"My students are awesome and why I work so hard. They are the reason to keep going even when things get chaotic. It was wonderful to see their excitement because this is a win for all of us."
Eley has worked at UCPS for her entire 16-year career. She will be eligible for principal of the year for North Carolina.
Finalists for UCPS Principal of the Year were as follows:
• Candice Boatright - Benton Heights Elementary School of the Arts
• Gina Chisum - Sun Valley Middle
• Denny Ferguson - New Salem Elementary
• Kim Fisenne - Porter Ridge High
• Angela Foster - Marshville Elementary
• Michael Henderson - Wesley Chapel Elementary
• Emily Kraftson - Weddington Elementary
• Jeff Stout - Cuthbertson High
• Tracey Strickland - Parkwood High
