MARSHVILLE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a student at Forest Hills High on Sept. 12 after officials said they found an unloaded .38 caliber revolver in a vehicle in the school’s parking lot.
Deputies conducting a K-9 search were alerted to two student vehicles. One had the gun and a set of brass knuckles. The other had a single round of rifle ammunition.
Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Cruz for the possession of the revolver on the school campus. They also filed a juvenile petition on a 16-year-old linked to the possession of the firearm.
“The weapon recovered during this search has no place on the campus of one of our local schools,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “We remain committed to working with UCPS administrators to keep our school campuses safe and secure learning environments. I am proud of the professional investigation conducted in this case and I am thankful that our K-9 teams were in the right place at the right time to identify a potential threat and address it immediately.”
