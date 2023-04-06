MONROE – Union County Public Schools approved nine gifts over $1,000 for four schools.
UCPS requires the superintendent vet all gifts over $1,000 before bringing a request for approval to the Union County Board of Education.
Here are all the gifts approved April 4:
Cuthbertson High School
• $3,000 for girls varsity soccer from Jeff and Kendra Newton
• $1,000 for scholarships from Touchdown Club
• $1,000 for baseball sponsorship from eMC Business Development Group
Forest Hills High School
• $10,000 for football program from Jamie and Jennifer St. Clair
• $1,000 for athletic equipment from Touchdown Club
Hemby Bridge Elementary School
• $21,600 for mini-grants for teachers from PTO
• 9,200 for STEAM resources and field trips from PTO
• $8,000 for group lesson rugs from Union West Rotary
Marshville Elementary School
• $1,500 for fifth-grade field trip from Marshville Rotary Club
