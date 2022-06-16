MONROE – The Union County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting Tuesday, June 21, to review the impact of the 2023 local county appropriation and discuss next steps to address the level of funding approved by county commissioners June 13.
The board will also receive an update on the impact of the changes made to the final budget ordinance.
The school board will meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the UCPS Professional Development Center, 721 Brewer Drive.
The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube @UCPSBOE. A link to the meeting will be posted on the UCPS website (ucps.k12.nc.us) and on the district’s Facebook Page (@UCPSNC) at the start of the meeting.
