MONROE – The Union County Board of Education will convene June 6 to discuss budget priorities and an additional funding request.
Finance Director Shanna McLamb will lead the discussion on budget priorities while Assistant Superintendent Colon Moore will facilitate the talk on the additional funding request.
School board members will also review five policies:
• 3-18 Teleworking: This revision to the administrative guideline states the policy doesn’t apply to teleworking as an Americans with Disabilities Act or Pregnant Workers Fairness Act accommodation.
• 3-31 Criminal Arrests and Convictions: A revision to the policy states that employees, upon request, will provide a copy of court documents reflecting the disposition of an arrest or conviction.
• 7-05 Participation by Historically Underutilized Businesses. This states a goal that businesses owned by minorities, women, disabled people and nonprofit work centers for the blind or disabled account for 5% of the total annual value of the district purchase of goods and services.
• 7-06 Participation by Women and Minority-Owned Businesses. This explains good faith efforts to encourage participation of women and minority-owned businesses when it comes to construction contracts.
• Automate Phone and Text Messaging. This outlines prohibited uses of automated notification systems, such as advertisements or political campaigning, as well as rules for consent and accommodating requests for removal from call lists.
This will serve as the last school board meeting before high school graduation.
Upcoming graduations are as follows:
• Central Academy of Technology & Arts: Wednesday, June 14, at 8 a.m. at Walter Bickett Stadium
• Cuthbertson High School: Tuesday, June 13, at 8 a.m. at Cuthbertson High Stadium
• Forest Hills High School: Wednesday, June 14, at 8 a.m. at Forest Hills High Stadium
• Marvin Ridge High School: Tuesday, June 13, at 8 a.m. at Marvin Ridge High Stadium
• Monroe High School: Monday, June 12, at 8 a.m. at Monroe High Stadium
• Parkwood High School: Tuesday, June 13, at 8 a.m. at Parkwood High Stadium
• Piedmont High School: Monday, June 12, at 8 p.m. at Piedmont High Stadium
• Porter Ridge High School: Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. at Porter Ridge High Stadium
• South Providence School: Friday, June 9, at 6 p.m. at CATA Auditorium
• Sun Valley High School: Monday, June 12, at 8 p.m. at Sun Valley High School
• Union County Early College: Wednesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at Sun Valley High Auditorium
• Weddington High School: Monday, June 12, at 8 a.m. at Weddington High Stadium
• Wolfe School: Thursday, June 15, at 5 p.m. at Central Academy of Technology & Arts Auditorium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.