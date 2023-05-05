MONROE – Sarah Lefebvre’s career is coming full circle as the alum of Monroe middle and high schools won Teacher of the Year honors for her work at the Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle School.
She received a check for $1,500 from the Union County Education Foundation during an awards ceremony May 4 at the Dowd Center Theatre.
“I went to Monroe Middle and Monroe High and if you asked me years ago I would have said I’m going to a big city and my life found me back in Union County teaching in my middle school,” Lefebvre said. “I was always proud then as a student to be a Red Hawk and being on this side of it makes it even more special. Everything I do is so people know the good that comes from our school.”
At the beginning of each school year, Lefebvre introduces her students to the Week of Inspirational Math. Students learn how mistakes can help us learn and how speed is not the most important factor in math.
Lefebvre has been teaching since 2005. She will be in the running for state Teacher of the Year.
The last time a UCPS staffer won state Teacher of the Year was when in 2009 as Porter Ridge High School's Jessica Garner earned the distinction.
Beginning Teacher of the Year
Nicole Brandhorst, of Indian Trail Elementary, said it felt surreal to win Begining Teacher of the Year in the very district she attended as a kid. She attended Shiloh Elementary, Sun Valley Middle and Sun Valley High.
“When I graduated, I felt like I wanted to pay it forward,” Brandhorst said. “I’m a K-5 self-contained EC teacher, so seeing the tiny steps that are huge milestones for my students daily is rewarding. They continually blow me away.”
She helps students develop their emotional well-being and gain independence, social skills, peer relationships and self-confidence.
Before joining UCPS in 2022, Brandhorst was an academic educator with ABC Educational Services for six years.
