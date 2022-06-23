MONROE – The Union County Board of Education convened June 21 to clear up “misinformation and false accusations on Facebook and within the county leadership” regarding the district’s budget, according to board chair Melissa Merrell.
Most of the meeting was spent debunking assertions made by Union County Commission Chairman Dennis Rape on Facebook and before he voted on the district’s budget request earlier this month. Rape said on Facebook and at that meeting that UCPS had several millions of unspent fund balance from capital projects and that $23.9 million was unencumbered.
UCPS Chief Finance Officer Shanna McLamb showed the school board a balance sheet from June 30, 2021, documenting that the district had $29.2 million in fund balance with only $9.5 million unassigned. She said that $9.5 million was enough to operate the district for six days.
School board member Gary Sides said the district’s CPA recommended at one point that UCPS put more money into its savings.
“I am ashamed that our elected county officials are making decisions on funding on incorrect assumptions,” school board member Joseph Morreale said. “The fact that we had requested the joint meeting where we could have easily answered all those questions, yet incorrect assumptions were made and underfunding us as a result of those assumptions.”
Union County appropriated $116.5 million for operations and $19.1 million for capital. McLamb said this left $11.7 million unfunded ($7.5 million for operations and $4.2 million for capital).
McLamb said that after remaining teacher supplement funding, mandated budget needs and distributing per pupil funding to charter schools, the district will only have $259,509 remaining to address budget needs. Most of the money cut from the budget was to help retain staff.
“I think that if we had been able to sit down with them, we could have had a conversation about the need of getting employees to stay here, retaining them and getting them to come here,” school board member Kathy Heintel said. “That’s difficult sometimes because we bump up against Mecklenburg and what they pay.”
