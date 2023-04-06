MONROE – Union County Public Schools will require students pay a $30 technology fee for its 1:1 laptop program for the 2023-24 school year.
The fee includes insurance coverage for accidental damage to the Chromebooks.
“The rising cost of replacement parts, repair services, specialized tools and supply chain constraints have affected district budgets,” according to the student/parent/guardian agreement approved by the district April 4. “As a result, an annual student technology fee of $30.00 will be implemented beginning with the 2023-2024 school year to ensure your student’s device is maintained and ready for instruction.”
The fee is due by Aug. 31, 2023, and may be waived for students who qualify or free lunch.
