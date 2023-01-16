MONROE – Union County Public Schools presented Maddie Simpson with the John H Crowder Service Award during the school board’s Jan. 10 meeting.
The Parkwood High School senior serves as president of the National Honor Society and as a member of the Beta Club in addition to her work with youth groups and mission trips. She has also tutored other students in English and math
“She has a true vision of what one person can accomplish to better the lives and happiness of those near and far,” school board member John Kirkpatrick read from a nomination form. “Maddie is a highly capable and engaged student. Her dedication to her studies is impressive and her leadership among her peers is unparallel.”
The John H Crowder Service Award pays tribute to a longtime school board member. UCPS presents the award monthly at school board meetings.
