MONROE – Pamela Lowery, a behavior management technician at Union Elementary School, is the most recent recipient of the Union County Public Schools Influencers award.
School counselor Kristina Ellerbe shared why Lowery was deserving of the monthly staff recognition during the March 7 school board meeting.
“Mrs. Lowry is an inspiration to all of us at Union Elementary,” Ellerbe said. “Every day she is pulled in a million different directions and does it all effortlessly. She puts relationships with students first always. She is the go-to person for students and staff. We are thankful to have her at Union.”
Bashawn Harris, assistant superintendent for human resources, said the monthly award celebrates the passion and work ethic of staff. Kyla Wright, of Monroe High School, was also recognized as an Influencer on March 7.
