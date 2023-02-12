MONROE – Annette Harris, a science teacher at Piedmont High School, praised Union County Public Schools plumber Brian Belk during the Union County Board of Education's Feb. 7 meeting for the many hats he wears.
Harris has not only had the opportunity to teach two of Belk’s three children, but she has also seen Belk help with Piedmont’s wrestling team and athletic boosters.
“I've always admired his tenacity to ensure that his children always do the right thing,” Harris said. “Brian leads his family by example. No matter what it is that we have brought to his attention – a leaky water fountain, helping place a wall hook or opening the door, Ryan is 100% in, all day, every day.”
Harris described one occasion in which Belk visited her science classroom to fix a leak and unintentionally showed her science students the concepts of claim, evidence and reasoning. She also noted how he helps out at concession stands and is among the last to leave at athletic events.
These examples helped Belk with the UCPS Influencers award for February.
Harris described Belk as more than an influencer – a mover and a shaker.
“As I near the end of my career,” she said, “I know I can rest easy with people like him walking the halls of our school.”
Belk was one of two staffers to win the district’s Influencer award for February. Shelby Allen Wilmer, a school counselor at Weddington High, also won the award.
