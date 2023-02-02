MONROE – Union County Public Schools has decided not to challenge North Carolina’s school calendar law after a lawsuit was filed against the district by residents.
State law requires districts to start school on the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end the year on the Friday closest to June 11. UCPS voted unanimously 9-0 on Dec. 13 for a 2023-24 calendar that didn’t conform with state law. They sought a calendar that gave students a clean break with exams heading into the Christmas holiday.
But school board members voted 6-3 on Jan. 27 to rescind the calendar approved on Dec. 13. Then they approved a new calendar that conforms with state law. The 2023-24 year will start Monday, Aug. 28, and end Friday, June 7. Winter break will span from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1.
School board member Todd Price voted in the majority despite his belief that the Dec. 13 calendar was the best option for students, staff and parents.
“Simply put, it’s not legal based on current law,” Price said of the calendar approved Dec. 13. “As a steward of the county’s money, you know, fighting a lawsuit with a zero percent possibility of winning – it’s just a waste of money.”
School board member Sandra Greene joined Gary Sides and Jimmy Bention in voting against rescinding the Dec. 13 calendar. Greene said she took an oath to do what’s best for students and Raleigh bureaucrats should not have control of what happens at UCPS.
“The two individuals that have brought on this lawsuit are no different than the tourism lobbyists in Raleigh who have infiltrated our Senate and whose only interest is the money in their pockets,” Greene said. “By forcing this change back to the old calendar, it affects our high schools, our dual enrollment, our early college students as well as our staff and our teachers.”
School board chair Kathy Heintel said the pushback against the original calendar is about money, describing one of the plaintiffs as a business that didn’t think it would earn enough money over the summer with the previously approved calendar.
“Other states that have tourism like Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, they figured this out and they go to school early in August, so I don’t know why North Carolina can’t figure this out,” Heintel said. “But right now this is where we are. It’s sadly about money over education and mental health.”
Sides said the vote to rescind the Dec. 13 calendar was probably the most regrettable he’s taken part in during his eight years on the board.
“This is just in my opinion another example of public education getting hosed by the special interest and the politicians in this state,” Sides said.
School board member Sarah May said state legislators tout public education as one of the reasons why people move to North Carolina yet districts never seem to feel supported. She invited state representatives to fill in for one of UCPS’s teachers for one week.
School board member Joseph Morreale encouraged the public to reach out to state lawmakers and encourage them to give school districts more flexibility.
School board member John Kirkpatrick took a different tone than his colleagues. Kirkpatrick apologized for the previously approved calendar.
“We do not want to be the county that is identified as one that doesn’t uphold the law when we don’t like certain things,” Kirkpatrick said.
Bention said the school board had nothing to apologize for.
“My character is not in question here because if people never stood against things that was declared law or was listed as law, we would not have a lot of the new laws that we have today,” Bention said. “So madam chair, as loud as I can, with as much force as I can, I’m voting against this motion today, tomorrow and if it comes up again. We voted for the right thing and I’m not rescinding. I’m not moving back one inch. The kids deserve this. Our administrators deserve this. And if that means that Rev. Jimmy H Bention Sr. has to deal with a legal matter, I stand ready because I believe in what I did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.