MONROE – The Union County Board of Education approved upgrades May 2 at multiple schools, ranging from upgraded fire alarms to renovated toilets.
Union County Public Schools intended to upgrade fire alarms at Unionville, Fairview and New Town elementary schools but had to scale back plans after realizing the winning bid exceeded the project’s budget.
Carolina Fire Tech submitted the lone bid of $158,990 for the project. The district decided to focus the upgrades on Unionville Elementary.
“Fairview Elementary and New Town Elementary will be moved to a future year CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) or may be revisited if additional CIP savings are realized,” Danny McManus, assistant facilities director, wrote in a memo to the school board.
UCPS had to bridge three other renovations with capital improvement savings after winning bids came over budget.
• UCPS awarded a contract to Carolina Air Solutions to replace chillers at Porter Ridge middle and high schools.
Charlotte-based Carolina Air Solutions was the low bidder at $640,000. UCPS is putting $90,000 in savings toward the budgeted amount to move the project forward. Action Mechanical Contractors, of Charlotte, and Steele Mechanical Service, of Pageland, also submitted bids.
• UCPS awarded a contract to renovate toilets at Shiloh Valley Elementary School to Hoss Contracting.
Hoss Contracting was the low bidder at $226,750. DCS, H&C Contracting and Hostetter & Son also submitted bids.
UCPS is putting $10,250 in capital savings toward the project.
• UCPS awarded a $299,000 contract to renovate flooring at Waxhaw Elementary School.
Bonitz Flooring Group, of Concord, was the low bidder. The district identified $84,500 in savings to cover the project.
Salisbury-based Furnish My Place LLC also submitted a bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.