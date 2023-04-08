MONROE – Union County Public Schools announced five finalists for the 2023-2024 Principal of the Year award.
Finalists were as follows: Kim Fisenne (Porter Ridge High), Mike Henderson (Wesley Chapel Elementary), Jennifer Parker (Rea View Elementary), Brian Patience (Porter Ridge Middle) and Adrien Porter (Union County Early College).
The winner will be announced May 4.
“I believe UCPS has the best principals in the state,” Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said. “These finalists are true leaders and they are to be celebrated. Their unwavering dedication to providing students with a quality education, keeping our schools safe and growing teachers is unmatched. I am grateful for their service to Team UCPS.”
