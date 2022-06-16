MONROE – Beginning June 13, elementary-aged students will have access to books this summer through the UCPS Mobile Book Bus.
Filled with thousands of books, the bus will visit summer learning camps and communities throughout Union County. The next event takes place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Sardis Elementary School, 4416 Sardis Church Road.
Children will have the opportunity to board the bus and pick out an age-appropriate book at no cost to their families.
Thousands of new and gently used books are ready to be distributed thanks to donations from the community, staff, students and Promising Pages.
