MONROE – Union County Public Schools approved tweaks to the 2023-24 school calendars on April 4.
Bashawn Harris, assistant superintendent of human resources, told the school board the traditional and early college calendars approved March 7 didn’t reflect the required 215 calendar days. Wolfe School’s year-round calendar approved March 7 had 216 calendar days.
Here’s how they revised the calendars:
• The early college calendar has an optional teacher workday on July 27, 2023.
• The traditional calendar has an optional teacher workday on June 12, 2024.
• The traditional calendar changed March 5, 2024 from a student day to an optional teacher workday.
• The optional teacher workday on June 12, 2024 has been removed from the Wolfe School calendar.
