MONROE – Union County Public Schools is seeking to hire for positions in transportation, school nutrition, technology, custodial services, facilities, after-school programs and substitute teachers.
The district will host a job fair Wednesday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Transportation Center, 3319 Goldmine Road.
Job-seekers can ask questions, meet current employees and apply for positions.
Some of the benefits are health insurance, life insurance, dental insurance and an employee assistance program.
Those interested in attending can register online at www.ucps.k12.nc.us/joinUCPS. Visit www.applitrack.com/ucps/onlineapp/ to apply for a position.
