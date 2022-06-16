MONROE – Union County Public Schools seeks to hire positions in transportation, school nutrition, technology, custodial services, facilities, after-school programs and substitute teachers.
The district will host a job fair July 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Transportation Center, 3319 Goldmine Road. Candidates can ask questions, meet employees and apply for positions.
UCPS offers health insurance, life insurance, dental insurance and an employee assistance program.
The district has 41,500 students and 5,000 staff at 53 schools.
Register to attend the job fair at www.ucps.k12.nc.us/joinUCPS. Visit www.applitrack.com/ucps/onlineapp/ to apply for a position.
Follow @UCPS_NCJobs on Twitter for more information about job vacancies.
